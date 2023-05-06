What is Office Clerk (General)? What Does It Do? What is the Office Clerk (General) profession code?

Office Clerk (General) Job Description: It is the person who performs various clerical duties that vary according to the nature and size of the office.

What Does an Office Clerk (General) Do?: In line with the general operating principles of the enterprise, by using tools, equipment and equipment effectively, in accordance with occupational health, occupational safety and environmental protection regulations and the productivity and quality requirements of the profession:

a) Examining and separating the documents coming from the mail,

b) Collecting the necessary information, preparing and sending the articles to be sent,

c) To file correspondence and other documents,

d) Examining sales records and preparing documents related to invoices, receipts and sending,

e) Accepting applicants, meeting with them and setting appointments,

f) To direct requests and questions to necessary persons and branches,

g) Making phone calls to receive or give information,

h) Receiving account payments and making payments from the cash account,

i) To make inspections to determine the materials and needs, to make stock requests and to distribute them to the necessary places,

j) To record the amount and information of receipts, payments, stationery distributed to personnel and other transactions in accounting and related books,

k) Preparing and classifying summaries of transactions and other reports for management-related information,

l) May use a typewriter, calculator and office telephone switchboard, while filling out official forms related to declaration, tax, premium or other matters, and performing administrative, office, registration, publication, form issuance and postal services. etc. performs duties and operations.

Office Clerk (General) Occupation Code : 4110.03

Profession Main Group:

Staff Working in Office Services

Occupation Sub-Main Group:

Office Staff Using Keyboard With General Office Staff

Profession Group:

General Office Staff

Occupational Unit Group:

General Office Staff

Minimum Training Level Required:

Secondary Education (High School and Equilibrium)

Current Profession:

YES

Those with a Professional File:

There is no Occupational Information File.