What is Customer Reception Officer (vehicle Inspection Station)? What Does It Do?

What is a Customer Reception Officer (vehicle Inspection Station)? What Does It Do? What is the profession code of Customer Reception Officer (Vehicle Inspection Station)?

Customer Reception Officer (Vehicle Inspection Station) Job Description:

At vehicle inspection stations, he is a qualified person who opens work orders for vehicles arriving at the station, determines labels according to vehicle types, directs the safe and cash flow, and manages relations with the customers.

What Does a Customer Reception Officer (Vehicle Inspection Station) Do? In line with the general operating principles of the enterprise, by using tools, equipment and equipment effectively, in accordance with occupational health, occupational safety and environmental protection regulations and the productivity and quality requirements of the profession:

a) Opening a work order by checking the relevant documents of the vehicles arriving for inspection, and guiding the customer in case of missing documents,

b) Streamlining the inspection sequence by matching the label set with the work order

c) Keeping the labels returned from vehicles found to be seriously defective in a file together with the relevant work order, and rearranging the label control at the end of the day, and filing the work orders in order,

d) To issue receipts for cash payments or payments made by card, to carry out the opening and closing operations of the cash register,

e) Closing the cash register at the end of the day, obtaining a cash report, and delivering it to the station chief or deputy chief,

f) In case of heavy cash flow during the day, to help carry out the cash transfer by informing the station chief or deputy chief,

g) To obtain records of customers calling for appointments and to organize the appointment order,

h) Calling vehicle owners whose inspection time is approaching, informing them that the inspection time has come and making an appointment at a convenient time,

i) To follow and implement the developments in the field of his profession, etc. performs tasks and procedures.

Customer Reception Officer (Vehicle Inspection Station) Job Code: 4419.03

Job Name: Customer Reception Officer (Vehicle Inspection Station)

Profession Main Group: Employees Working in Office Services

Occupational Sub-Main Group: Employees Working in Other Office Services

Professional Group: Employees Working in Other Office Services

Professional Unit Group: Office Support Staff Not Elsewhere Classified

Minimum Required Education Level: Secondary Education (High School and Equivalent)