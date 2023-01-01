Staff Working in Office Services
20
Staff Working in Other Office ServicesOffice Staff Using Keyboard With General Office StaffEmployees Working in Customer ServicesOffice Staff Performing Numerical Operations and Keeping Material Records
General
445
General Office Staff
1
Service and Sales Persons
22
Personnel Providing Personal Care ServicesPersonnel Providing Personal ServicesStaff Providing Protection ServicesSales Related Elements
Glossary of Professions
4364
Unqualified Professions
41
Other Professions Not Classified ElsewhereStreet/Street And Related Sales And Service EmployeesScavengers and Other Non-Skilled WorkersEmployees in Non-Skilled Jobs in the Mining, Construction, Manufacturing and Transportation SectorsEmployees in Non-Skilled Jobs in the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries SectorsCleaners And Helpers
Qualified Agriculture, Forestry and Aquaculture Workers
91
Mixed Plant and Animal BreedersMarket Qualified Forestry, Fisheries and Hunting WorkersQualified Agricultural Workers Oriented To The Market
Professional Members of the Profession
239
Professional Members of Information and Communication TechnologyProfessional Members of Science and EngineeringProfessional Members of Education Related to EducationLegal, Social and Cultural ProfessionalsProfessional Members of Business and ManagementHealth-Related Professionals
Craftsmen and Related Workers
113
Workers in Crafts and Printing Related JobsWorkers in Electrical and Electronic WorksFood Processing, Woodworking, Clothing and Other Craftsmen and Employees in Related WorkCraftsmen Working in Construction and Related Works (Excluding Electricians)Craftsmen Working in Metalworking, Machinery and Related Businesses
Occupations Related to the Armed Forces
57
Occupations of Other Ranks in the Armed ForcesNon-Officer Permanent Members of the Armed ForcesOfficers
Technicians, Technicians and Associate Professionals
142
Information and Communication TechniciansAssociate Professional Members of Science and EngineeringAssociate Professional Members of Law, Social, Cultural and Similar FieldsAssociate Professional Members of Business and AdministrationHealth-Related Assistant Professionals
Plant and Machine Operators and Installers
83
Managers
120
Hospitality, Retail and Other Service ManagersPresidents, Chief Executives and LawmakersCommercial and Administrative ManagersProduction and Specialized Service Managers
