Staff Working in Office Services

20

Sub CategoryNew

Staff Working in Other Office ServicesOffice Staff Using Keyboard With General Office StaffEmployees Working in Customer ServicesOffice Staff Performing Numerical Operations and Keeping Material Records
View all

General

445

Sub CategoryNew

AgendaTEOJobs
View all

General Office Staff

1
What is Service Office Staff (Technical Products)? What Does It Do?
View all

Service and Sales Persons

22

Sub CategoryNew

Personnel Providing Personal Care ServicesPersonnel Providing Personal ServicesStaff Providing Protection ServicesSales Related Elements
View all

Glossary of Professions

4364

Sub CategoryNew

Professions with AProfessions with BOccupations withProfessions with CProfessions with DProfessions with EProfessions with FProfession with GProfessions with HOccupationsProfessions with IProfessions with jProfessions with KProfessions with LProfessions with MProfessions with NProfessions with ÖOccupations withProfessions with PProfessions with RProfessions with SProfessions with ŞOccupations with TProfessions with UProfessions with ÜProfessions with VProfessions with WProfessions with XProfessions with YProfessions with Z
View all

Unqualified Professions

41

Sub CategoryNew

Other Professions Not Classified ElsewhereStreet/Street And Related Sales And Service EmployeesScavengers and Other Non-Skilled WorkersEmployees in Non-Skilled Jobs in the Mining, Construction, Manufacturing and Transportation SectorsEmployees in Non-Skilled Jobs in the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries SectorsCleaners And Helpers
View all

Qualified Agriculture, Forestry and Aquaculture Workers

91

Sub CategoryNew

Mixed Plant and Animal BreedersMarket Qualified Forestry, Fisheries and Hunting WorkersQualified Agricultural Workers Oriented To The Market
View all

Professional Members of the Profession

239

Sub CategoryNew

Professional Members of Information and Communication TechnologyProfessional Members of Science and EngineeringProfessional Members of Education Related to EducationLegal, Social and Cultural ProfessionalsProfessional Members of Business and ManagementHealth-Related Professionals
View all

Craftsmen and Related Workers

113

Sub CategoryNew

Workers in Crafts and Printing Related JobsWorkers in Electrical and Electronic WorksFood Processing, Woodworking, Clothing and Other Craftsmen and Employees in Related WorkCraftsmen Working in Construction and Related Works (Excluding Electricians)Craftsmen Working in Metalworking, Machinery and Related Businesses
View all

Occupations Related to the Armed Forces

57

Sub CategoryNew

Occupations of Other Ranks in the Armed ForcesNon-Officer Permanent Members of the Armed ForcesOfficers
View all

Technicians, Technicians and Associate Professionals

142

Sub CategoryNew

Information and Communication TechniciansAssociate Professional Members of Science and EngineeringAssociate Professional Members of Law, Social, Cultural and Similar FieldsAssociate Professional Members of Business and AdministrationHealth-Related Assistant Professionals
View all

Plant and Machine Operators and Installers

83

Sub CategoryNew

InstallersFixed Plant and Machine OperatorsDrives and Mobile Plant Operators
View all

Managers

120

Sub CategoryNew

Hospitality, Retail and Other Service ManagersPresidents, Chief Executives and LawmakersCommercial and Administrative ManagersProduction and Specialized Service Managers
View all

Contact Us